Aug 12 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned outdoor sports equipments unit in Hangzhou, with investment of 50 million yuan

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned outdoor sports investment unit in Hangzhou, with investment of 50 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O2x10d

