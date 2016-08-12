Peter Luger sues rival steakhouse over its name
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
Aug 12 Maoye Communication and Network Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.25 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on Aug. 17 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 18 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 18
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DQsPm7
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, May 19 Peter Luger, the famed Brooklyn steakhouse, has sued a rival restaurateur for running a similarly named restaurant in Pennsylvania, with plans to expand into Florida.
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)