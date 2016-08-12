Aug 12 RS Technologies Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 80,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange between Aug. 29 and Aug. 31

* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yHvt2e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)