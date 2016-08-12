BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Yes Bank Ltd shares gain as much as 3.1 pct to a record high of 1,290.95 rupees; last up 2.6 pct
** Yes Bank weightage on the MSCI Global Standard Indexes raised to 1.7 pct from 0.46 pct - analysts
** MSCI index weightage change to take place as of the close of Aug 31 - analysts
** Weightage increase could translate into additional buying of $224 mln - analysts
** In May, Yes Bank got govt's approval to increase foreign investment limit to 74 pct
** Stock has gained 8 pct in value this year as of Thursday's close
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.