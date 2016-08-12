** Yes Bank Ltd shares gain as much as 3.1 pct to a record high of 1,290.95 rupees; last up 2.6 pct

** Yes Bank weightage on the MSCI Global Standard Indexes raised to 1.7 pct from 0.46 pct - analysts

** MSCI index weightage change to take place as of the close of Aug 31 - analysts

** Weightage increase could translate into additional buying of $224 mln - analysts

** In May, Yes Bank got govt's approval to increase foreign investment limit to 74 pct

** Stock has gained 8 pct in value this year as of Thursday's close