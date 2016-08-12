UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 Meiloon Industrial :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.1 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 24
* Last date before book closure Aug. 25 with book closure period from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30
* Record date Aug. 30
* Payment date Sep. 10
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AYjG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
* On May 10, unit entered capital increase agreement with existing shareholder and another new investor of Jiezhi Restaurant Management