Aug 12 Lecip Holdings Corp :

* Says it will distribute 30,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 829 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd

* To raise 24,870,000 yen in total through private placement

* Says placement date is Aug. 31

