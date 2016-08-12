UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 Hong Ho Precision Textile :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.3 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 30
* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5
* Record date Sep. 5
* Payment date Sep. 23
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/AYk8
