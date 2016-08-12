BRIEF-Mega Sonic allocates 1,260 series D bonds
* ALLOCATES 1,260 SERIES D BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS PER BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 12 Synthesis Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
* Says established a tech JV in Beijing, with a Shanghai-based tech firm on Aug. 1
* Says the JV with registered capital of 10 million yuan
* Says previous release disclosed on Aug. 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dcUnFd
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ALLOCATES 1,260 SERIES D BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS PER BOND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 19 A Syrian refugee is gunned down by border police but instead of dying he finds he can fly, in "Jupiter's Moon", a film about the European migration crisis that baffled audiences at the Cannes Film Festival.