UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Aug 12 Fit Inc :
* Says it filed for delay in submitting the first quarter report for fiscal year ending March 2017 to a deadline of Sep. 9 from Aug. 15
* Says the reason is the change of auditor
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xCtpIm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: