UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 Hwa Fong Rubber Ind :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.2 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 29
* Last date before book closure Aug. 30 with book closure period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4
* Record date Sep. 4
* Cash dividend payment date Oct. 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6H3uNA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
* On May 10, unit entered capital increase agreement with existing shareholder and another new investor of Jiezhi Restaurant Management