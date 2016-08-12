Aug 12 J Trust Co Ltd :

* Says it will repurchase up to 6 million shares of its common stock, representing a 5.4 percent stake on ToSTNeT-3 on Aug. 15

* Says share repurchase up to 4,926 million yen in total

* Says the shares will be repurchased at the price of 821 yen per share (the closing price on Aug. 12)

