UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Aug 12 IBKS No.2 Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Says it will change company name to GL Pharm Tech Corp.
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/MUlNQ8
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: