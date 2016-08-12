Aug 12 Allied Architects Inc :

* Says it will purchase 7,000 shares of flashpark Inc, which has been engaged in the operation of "Birthday Press" Website in Tokyo, Japan, at the price of 190 million yen

* Says it will hold 21.1 percent stake (7,551 shares) in flashpark Inc., up from 551 shares

* Says effective date Aug. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/z2FNjZ

(Beijing Headline News)