UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Aug 12 Macrolink Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it signed framework agreement with three Hainan-based companies
* Says these entities to cooperate on development of three cultural tourism projects
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NrrtY9
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: