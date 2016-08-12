BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
Aug 12 (Reuters) -
* Sharp says purchase brings foxconn stake in sharp to 66.07 percent
* Sharp says mizuho, mufj have agreed to fresh commitment line totalling 300 billion yen
* Japan's sharp says foxconn completes purchase of stake
* Japan's sharp says ceo takahashi has resigned
* Japan's sharp: ~new ceo tai to be appointed saturday
* Japan's sharp says foxconn's share purchase totals 388.8 billion yen (Reporting By Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.