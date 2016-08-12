UPDATE 2-Campbell Soup misses profit, sales estimates; trims sales forecast
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
Aug 12 Asmo Corp :
* Says it plans to spin off Asmofoodservice Corp to set up four new units in different areas of Japan on Sep. 1
* Says the four units will be wholly owned by Asmofoodservice Corp
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1ZYys9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares down as much as 5 pct in morning trade (Adds details, background; Updates shares)
* On May 10, unit entered capital increase agreement with existing shareholder and another new investor of Jiezhi Restaurant Management