UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Aug 12 Ingenious Ene-carbon New Materials Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Li Shoubing as CFO, to succeed Xiong Shuaihui
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2tP84S
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: