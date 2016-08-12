BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE
Aug 12 K Way Information :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.1 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 25
* Last date before book closure Aug. 28 with book closure period from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2
* Record date Sep. 2
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.