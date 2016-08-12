BRIEF-Wojas shareholders to vote on FY 2016 dividend of 0.10 zloty/shr
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 16 ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Aug 12 Sharp Corp :
* Says it signed syndicated commitment line contract worth 300 billion yen on Aug. 12 with Mizuho Bank and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3s1D6t
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 16 ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
May 19 Norway's Fisheries Minister said in a statement: