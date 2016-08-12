Aug 12 Sharp Corp :

* Says RB/WH Rocky Mount CI LLC and National Trust Insurance Company filed lawsuit regarding relationship between a fire accident and air conditioning made by the co and provided to General Electric Company (GE)

* Says the plaintiffs demand compensation for damages from the co and GE

* Says the plaintiffs demand damage of $223,020.61, deductible $5,000 and interests, expenses, etc

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KudJVW

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)