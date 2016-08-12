Aug 12 Systems & Technology Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$7,266,114 in total for 2015

* Ex-dividend date Aug. 26

* Last date before book closure Aug. 29 with book closure period from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3

* Record date Sep. 3

* Payment date Sep. 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/A20WDL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)