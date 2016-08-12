Aug 12 Sunfar Computer :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 13

* Last date before book closure Sep. 15 with book closure period from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20

* Record date Sep. 20

* Payment date Oct. 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TDG2Lc

