Aug 12 Ve Wong Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.0 per share (T$240,000,000 in total) for 2015

* Ex-dividend date Sep. 1

* Last date before book closure Sep. 2 with book closure period from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7

* Record date Sep. 7

* Payment date Oct. 6

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/P2UF8T

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)