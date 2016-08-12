Aug 12 Far Eastern International bank :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.40 per share and will pay stock dividend of T$0.20 per share for 2015

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 1

* Last date before book closure Sep. 2 with book closure period from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7

* Record date Sep. 7

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d2pv2V

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)