BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
Aug 12 Far Eastern International bank :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.40 per share and will pay stock dividend of T$0.20 per share for 2015
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 1
* Last date before book closure Sep. 2 with book closure period from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7
* Record date Sep. 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d2pv2V
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 17.71 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.