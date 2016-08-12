UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Aug 12 Global Material Science Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.8 per share for 2015
* Ex-dividend date Sep. 1
* Last date before book closure Sep. 2 with book closure period from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7
* Record date Sep. 7
* Payment date Oct. 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CCgy5x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.