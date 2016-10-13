** IndusInd Bank gains as much as 2 pct to 1,245.60 rupees, the highest since Sept. 7

** The state-owned lender on Wednesday posted a near-26 pct rise in Sept-qtr profit

** Bank reported a 26 pct growth in the loan portfolio, led by steady growth in both retail and wholesale business

** "IndusInd Bank appears to be on track to sustain its margin profile and maintain strong earnings traction," analysts at Antique Stock Broking say

** The bank appears to be on track to achieve about 40 pct CASA (current and savings account) mix and sustain more than 4 pct NIM (net interest margins) over the medium term - Antique Stock Broking

** Brokerage has a PT of 1,300 rupees, rating "Buy"

** At 0350 GMT, stock was up 0.57 pct in an otherwise weak Mumbai market (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)