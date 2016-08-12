BRIEF-Wojas shareholders to vote on FY 2016 dividend of 0.10 zloty/shr
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 16 ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Aug 12 CS Loginet Inc :
* Says Tokyo-based co TECHTUIT CO., LTD to offer take over bid to acquire 2,320,349 shares of the co at price of 350 yen per share
* Says the take over bid period from Aug. 15 to Sep. 27 and settlement will start on Oct. 3
* Says TECHTUIT current holds 2,417,000 shares (51.02 percent stake) of the co, and TECHTUIT aims to wholly own the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Rv35TB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 16 ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
May 19 Norway's Fisheries Minister said in a statement: