Aug 12 CS Loginet Inc :

* Says Tokyo-based co TECHTUIT CO., LTD to offer take over bid to acquire 2,320,349 shares of the co at price of 350 yen per share

* Says the take over bid period from Aug. 15 to Sep. 27 and settlement will start on Oct. 3

* Says TECHTUIT current holds 2,417,000 shares (51.02 percent stake) of the co, and TECHTUIT aims to wholly own the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Rv35TB

