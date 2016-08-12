BRIEF-United Credit Systems recommends 2016 dividend of RUB 17.71 per share
Aug 12 Long Bon International :
* Says it will repurchase 30 million shares of its common stock (a 5.4 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 15 to Oct. 14
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$14 per share ~ T$24 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1,187,085,000
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dsqWxr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Nordea the Nordic region's biggest bank has decided to move its headquarters from Sweden with the board set to take a formal decision on May 30, daily Svenska Dagbladet said on Friday, citing sources.