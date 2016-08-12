Aug 12 Long Bon International :

* Says it will repurchase 30 million shares of its common stock (a 5.4 percent stake) during the period from Aug. 15 to Oct. 14

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$14 per share ~ T$24 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1,187,085,000

