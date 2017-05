** Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rise between 1.26 pct and 4 pct

** Supreme Court of India lifts ban on diesel cars in Delhi and the National Capital Region bit.ly/2bmpc1F

** Registration allowed on paying 1 pct cess for diesel cars with more than 2000 cc

** Tata Motors is top percentage gainer on the Nifty Auto index

** Over 1.7 mln shares of Mahindra and Mahindra shares changed hands, more than the 30-day average of about 1.1 mln