BRIEF-Wojas shareholders to vote on FY 2016 dividend of 0.10 zloty/shr
* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 16 ON FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE
Aug 12 Tekom Technologies Inc :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.8 per share and will pay stock dividend of T$2 per share for 2015
* Ex-dividend date Aug. 26
* Last date before book closure Aug. 29 with book closure period from Aug. 30 to Sep. 3
* Record date Sep. 3
* Payment date Sep. 14
