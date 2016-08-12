UPDATE 2-India's new sales tax leaves service providers worried
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
Aug 12 Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy Co Ltd
* Says it terminates plan to consolidate related property projects, shares to resume trading on Aug 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2baTG6n
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)
LONDON, May 19 The European Union's financial services chief will ask the bloc's banking watchdog to rethink its proposed ban on "screen scraping" or financial technology firms directly accessing bank accounts.