Aug 12 Rastar Group

* Says it plans to raise up to 1.56 billion yuan ($234.78 million) in share private placement to fund projects, working capital

* Says it plans to terminate assets restructuring plan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2aYfCRI; bit.ly/2bnkn9N

