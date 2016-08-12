BRIEF-Abertis to buy 33.69 pct of Hispasat from Eutelsat for 302 mln euros
* SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH EUTELSAT TO ACQUIRE ITS 33.69 PCT STAKE IN HISPASAT FOR 302 MILLION EUROS
Aug 12 AAEON Technology :
* Says it appoints Yung-Shun Chuang, the chairman of the board of the compamy, to also serve as CEO, effective Aug. 12
