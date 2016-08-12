TAKE A LOOK-Asia GDP: Malaysia has strong Q1 growth, aided by exports

Malaysia's economy grew at a better-than-expected 5.6 percent the first quarter, easily beating expectations, as buoyant exports and solid domestic demand produced the fastest growth in two years. To see stories on Asian GDP growth, double click in the brackets: FIRST QUARTER 2017 > Malaysia growth rises strongly, on solid exports > Japan's GDP grows at fastest rate in a year > Philippine economy grows at slowest in over a year