Aug 15 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.:

* Says it issues first tranche of super short-term debentures for 2016 worth 350 million yuan, on Aug. 12, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 2.8 percent

* Issue price at 100 yuan per face value of 100 yuan and maturity date May 9, 2017

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vppIb6

