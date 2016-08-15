BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.:
* Says it issues first tranche of super short-term debentures for 2016 worth 350 million yuan, on Aug. 12, with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 2.8 percent
* Issue price at 100 yuan per face value of 100 yuan and maturity date May 9, 2017
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vppIb6
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.