Aug 15 Shenghua Entertainment Communication :

* Says it will issue the 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$300 million to T$500 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of three years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds and repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9QfnDj

