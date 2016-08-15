Aug 15 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its 70-percent-owned unit, Haozhou-based pharmaceutical company, plans to set up wholly owned unit in Haozhou

* Says the new unit will be engaged in management of Chinese medicine hospital, with a registered capital of 50 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vg2JXz

