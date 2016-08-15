BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its 70-percent-owned unit, Haozhou-based pharmaceutical company, plans to set up wholly owned unit in Haozhou
* Says the new unit will be engaged in management of Chinese medicine hospital, with a registered capital of 50 million yuan
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.