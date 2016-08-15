EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Baofeng Group Co Ltd :
* Says it set up a unit in Beijing, with registered capital of 10 million yuan, on Aug. 5
* Says the unit is engaged in production and marketing of films as well as internet culture business
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/WPn5mF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.