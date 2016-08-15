BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:
* Says it will sell 49 percent stake in Beijing-based wholly owned unit to four individuals
* Says it Jiangsu-based unit to buy 100 percent stake in Beijing-based mobile health care company, from the company and four individuals, for 50 million yuan
* After the Jiangsu-based unit finished the acquisition of entire stake in the Beijing-based mobile health care company, the co will sell 49 percent stake in the Jiangsu-based unit to four individuals, for 24.5 million yuan
* Says the company will hold 51 percent stake in the Jiangsu-based unit, after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DzluZm
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.