Aug 15 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Says it will sell 49 percent stake in Beijing-based wholly owned unit to four individuals

* Says it Jiangsu-based unit to buy 100 percent stake in Beijing-based mobile health care company, from the company and four individuals, for 50 million yuan

* After the Jiangsu-based unit finished the acquisition of entire stake in the Beijing-based mobile health care company, the co will sell 49 percent stake in the Jiangsu-based unit to four individuals, for 24.5 million yuan

* Says the company will hold 51 percent stake in the Jiangsu-based unit, after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DzluZm

