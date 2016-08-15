EU mergers and takeovers (May 19)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Aug 15 Li Kang Biomedical :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.05 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1.1 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 31
* Last date before book closure Sep. 1 with book closure period from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6
* Record date Sep. 6
* Cash dividend payment date Oct. 5
* Stock dividend payment date Oct. 6
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jy4dYX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, May 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.