BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd :
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders for H1 of 2016
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.