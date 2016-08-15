BRIEF-Endeavour finalizes agreement to increase its ITY mine ownership to 80 pct
* Endeavour finalizes agreement to increase its ITY mine ownership to 80 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 15 Shindoo Chemi-industry Co Ltd :
* Says the co's wholly owned unit, an online retailer company, entered into strategy cooperation framework agreements with Vipshop Holdings Ltd and Tuniu Corp
* Says the co and Vipshop Holdings Ltd will share the resources of users and jointly develop business in secondary and tertiary markets
* Says the co and Tuniu Corp will cooperate on building tour E-commerce platform towards small-medium cities
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/mdn0nw; goo.gl/4CTB0j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Endeavour finalizes agreement to increase its ITY mine ownership to 80 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MakeMyTrip Ltd qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.42 (as per IFRS)