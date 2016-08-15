BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 15 (Reuters) Office Building Fund of Japan Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jun 30, 2016 ended Dec 31, 2015 to Dec 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 35.67 34.64 35.67 (+3.0 pct ) (+0.1 pct ) (-0.0 pct ) Net 12.81 10.98 12.20 (+16.7 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) (-4.7 pct ) Div 8,397 yen 8,036 yen 8,640 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8951.T
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)