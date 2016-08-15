Aug 15 Synnex Technology International :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2,382,781,383 in total for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$794,260,461 in total

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 30

* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5

* Record date Sep. 5

* Payment date Sep. 28

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vw0xIS

