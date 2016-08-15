CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 Abico FS :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.2 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 30
* Last date before book closure Aug. 31 with book closure period from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5
* Record date Sep. 5
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zgjXF4
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.