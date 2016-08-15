BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 MediBIC Group :
* Says it received report from independent investigation committee on Aug. 15
* Says no other improper accounting treatment has been found except three cases regarding sales of automatic culture apparatus development rights, goodwill impairment and sales of culture supernatant fluid


WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.