BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Aug 15 Shanghai Dingli Technology Development Group Co Ltd :
* Says its chairman Zhang Pengqi raised stake in co to 8.73 percent from 1.14 percent after shares transfer from co's shareholder Dingli Holding Group
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9CwAts
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.