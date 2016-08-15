Aug 15 Orix JREIT Inc :

* Says it resolved to issue 98,381 new units via public offering and 4,919 new units via private placement, for 17.43 billion yen in total

* Says it plans to buy two properties for 13.55 billion yen(not including tax) in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/5LjIHB; goo.gl/p2Z1RE

