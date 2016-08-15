Aug 15 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp :

* Says it to change its fiscal period for each year from Jan. 1~last day of June to Feb. 1~last day of July, and from July 1~last day of December to Aug. 1~last day of next January

* Says its 20th fiscal period will be from Jan. 1, 2017 to last day of July, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/UDqP9q

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)