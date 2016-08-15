CBS CEO Moonves says Viacom is undervalued
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
Aug 15 SoftBank Group Corp :
* Says it repurchases 3,650,000 shares for 20,414,101,000 yen in total from July 1 to July 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17, which plans to buy back up to 167 million shares for up to 500 billion yen in total
* Says it repurchases 45,394,200 shares for 250,099,703,600 yen in total as of July 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KPwEfI
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told shareholders on Friday he believes shares of Viacom , which the network considered merging with last year, are undervalued.
NEW YORK, May 19 Federal prosecutors on Friday announced criminal fraud charges against a Virginia man they said filed a sham tender offer to buy all outstanding stock in Fitbit Inc, in a more than $100 million market manipulation scheme.