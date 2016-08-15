Aug 15 SoftBank Group Corp :

* Says it repurchases 3,650,000 shares for 20,414,101,000 yen in total from July 1 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17, which plans to buy back up to 167 million shares for up to 500 billion yen in total

* Says it repurchases 45,394,200 shares for 250,099,703,600 yen in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KPwEfI

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)